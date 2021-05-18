Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,453 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

