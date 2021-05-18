Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,524 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 376.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $159,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 179,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

