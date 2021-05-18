Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.