Strs Ohio Sells 3,500 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.