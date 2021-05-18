Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

