Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.