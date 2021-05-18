Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $361.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $250.91 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.