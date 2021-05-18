Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,265,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

