Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

