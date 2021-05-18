Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

