StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $474,423.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,665.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,645 shares of company stock worth $2,390,008. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

