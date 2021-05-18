StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $474,423.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,665.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,645 shares of company stock worth $2,390,008. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
