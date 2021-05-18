Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,522,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.