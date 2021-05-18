Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. 3,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,482. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

