Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 4,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 456.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,266,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,858. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $81.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

