Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.62. 94,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.84 and a 200 day moving average of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

