Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,106 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

