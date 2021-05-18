Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NYSE:MIC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

