Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.