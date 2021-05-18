Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87.

