Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,215 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,506,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

