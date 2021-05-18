Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

