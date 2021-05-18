Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,206% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

