Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average volume of 117 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

