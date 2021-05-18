Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,537% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 314,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,193 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

