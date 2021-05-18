stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

