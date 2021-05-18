STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.80.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $195.95. 669,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,398. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.