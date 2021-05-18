Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $8.04 million and $6.46 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00004526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00418193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00228791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.01288613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044591 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.