Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

