Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

