State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,853 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

