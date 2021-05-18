State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,973. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

