State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

