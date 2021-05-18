State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,740 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

