State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.