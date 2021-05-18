State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Terex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 619,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

