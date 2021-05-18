State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

