State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

