State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DMTK stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

