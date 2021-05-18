Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 382,101 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,101 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $318,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,302. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.