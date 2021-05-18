Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 158,066 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,066 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of Prologis worth $151,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,816. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

