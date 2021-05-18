Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 40,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $600,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.62. 37,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company has a market capitalization of $364.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

