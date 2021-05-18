Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $179.02 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 237,730 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $179,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 369,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,440,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

