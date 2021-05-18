Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 874.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.59% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $381,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 408,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

