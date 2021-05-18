Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $199,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.85. 6,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.