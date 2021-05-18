Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 48,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $227,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 237,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,380,253. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

