Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

