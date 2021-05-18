Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

