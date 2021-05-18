Stafi Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004836 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00081512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00327048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00033797 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

