StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.41 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $33,903.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,439.62 or 1.00059816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00187649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

