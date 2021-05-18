Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $119,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $12,479,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

SPB opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

