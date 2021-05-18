Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

